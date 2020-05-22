Beauty & Youth takes on a full run of tasteful Coleman camping gear

Coleman must have known that the Japanese make the dopest camping gear and apparel, as it has enlisted Beauty & Youth for a full run of outdoor goods. Done up in tasteful black and blue color blocking, there's not an article of clothing in sight for the collaboration. It's all items to adorn your campground, including a single-person tent, three seating options, and several solutions for storage.

A United Arrows sub-brand — Beauty & Youth is an offshoot of United Arrows that consistently puts out stellar activewear and other casual apparel that's easy to wear. Even when the brand skews funky, everything it makes has an air of elegance that carries over to this camping gear.

Beauty & Youth

The 12-piece collaboration consists of a hard- and soft- shell cooler, wagon, table, lantern, and multi-purpose mat in addition to the items listed above. The seating options include a two-person chair, a hammock-like offering for one person, and a simple stool. But best of all, each of the pieces is relatively cheap, meaning you don't need to splurge for something more stylish than your typical Coleman offerings.

Nothing's more than $150 — Prices top out at approximately $143 for the wagon, with the tent coming in at just $97. The only issue is shipping, which will get pricy on top of the need to enlist a proxy to get any of these goods stateside. For all the inroads United Arrows has made into the United States, Beauty & Youth is still exclusive to Japan, which is a shame even in the presence of workarounds.

Beauty & Youth

The tent, lantern, table, and some of the seating are listed for pre-order and won't ship until mid-June. But waiting shouldn't be an issue, as actually getting to a place where camping is viable is in conflict with social distancing policies for many. Consider it an investment for better times, when you'll be able to crack a cold one with your friends around a stylish campsite.

Check out the full range here.

Beauty & Youth

Beauty & Youth