'Cyberpunk 2077' OnePlus 8T is the sickest phone collab of 2020

The OnePlus 8T is a surprisingly good phone for $750 — it surpasses the iPhone 12 in a couple of ways — but OnePlus just made the regular version look pedestrian with the 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition.

Teased last month during the 8T’s announcement, OnePlus has now unveiled the Cyberpunk 2077 8T in all of its glory. It sucks that CD Projekt’s ambitious game is delayed until December 10, but if you need something to tide you over, this collaboration is it.

Punk’d up — The rear of the 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been tweaked for the tie-in with what appears to be a bespeckled frosted glass back and much larger camera bump that stretches edge-to-edge. Just from the looks of it, the phone shouldn’t rock as much (if at all) on a flat surface with its symmetrical camera bump. Sadly, it doesn’t look like the larger bump is anything more than an aesthetic; it still has a quad-camera system.

So rad. OnePlus

Other than the Cyberpunk 2077-fication of the rear, the phone’s also got the game’s signature neon yellow for accents. The front’s still a glass panel, but it looks like OnePlus has skinned Android with a theme and icon pack inspired by the game. The phone's specs are unchanged: Snapdragon 865 chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 120Hz OLED display.

China-exclusive — The phone starts at 3,999 CNY (about $597 USD) and is available for pre-order on today for an official launch on November 11. The bad news is that the 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is exclusive to China. But at that price, which is $150 below a regular 8T, it might be worth it import it.

Other goodies — Included with the special edition OnePlus 8T is a themed case, some pins, and keychains, yellow-themed OnePlus stickers. The box itself is a collector’s item, too. Shame OnePlus didn’t include a neon yellow charging cable.

Sick. OnePlus

Hot. OnePlus

OnePlus

OnePlus