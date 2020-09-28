Declutter your desk with these easy-to-install and smart accessories

If you didn’t already have one, you probably bought a desk at some point this year. As time has gone on, we’ve traded storage space for functionality, but the clutter on these straightforward desks isn’t exactly detracting from our current hellscape. If anything, it exacerbates the low-level panic we feel most of the time.

Zenlet, known for its RFID-protecting wallets, is hoping to solve this problem with a set of organizational accessories. A Kickstarter for its √ Rack Series — a collection of large and small storage solutions — started last week and met its funding goal in less than a day, according to Core 77. The pieces stick to any surface using nano suction cups for tool-less installation and mess-free removals. Orders are expected to ship this December.

Zenlet

The √ Rack Series — This set of organizers covers a lot of ground and each component plays well with each other. The essentials are a trio of an angled rack for anything from books to an iPad, a cable organizer base, and a clip for little papers and money.

Zenlet

You can add on smaller items like magnetic pins, cable holders, and a box ideal for pens, as well as a little hook perfect for your laptop bag, keys, or even emergency hair ties.

Zenlet

Though made with desks in mind, the Rack Series is a great space-saving buy for bedsides, small kitchens, and the coffee table that’s — if you're anything like us — slowly become an open concept junk drawer in the past few months.

Zenlet

The nano suction cups allow for easy placement and removal while still providing a sturdy grip. Just rinsing the suction surface with water will return its sticking capacity, so you can move the pieces around your home as needed.

Zenlet

The most comprehensive pre-order bundle starts at $129 plus shipping with the option to add more components. It includes a rack, the cable organizer base, the small clip, two hooks, three magnetic cable holders, four magnetic pins, and a magnetic box.

Zenlet has already proven it can deliver on its promises, so you can expect this organizational miracle in time to put your money where your New Year’s resolution is.