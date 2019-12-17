eBoy made a Cybertruck poster

eBoy, beloved creators of all-things pixel, have put their efforts to good use with a new posted: Elon Musk hanging out with his Cybertruck. A purchase of the framed-poster for a not-tidy €120 also includes a digital version of the art.

The eBoy team is known for an ever-expanding set of top-down views of people, buildings, creatures, vehicles, and various flotsam and jetsam of our world, so it's likely that the Cybertruck in the poster will somehow make its way onto the streets of one of their fantastic cities. One can hope, at least.