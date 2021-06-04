Design
Engineers in Vilnius, Lithuania built a ‘portal’ to Poland to help keep people connected.
Engineers at the Creativity and Innovation Centre at Vilnius Gediminas Technical University in Lithuania have been working on a virtual portal to connect humanity through two-way video conferencing neatly packaged into a Dr. Strange-esque contraption.
Serving as a digital bridge, this kind of technology is meant to encourage users to “rethink the meaning of unity,” by connecting people across the globe. It is an innovation meant to shrink our conception of the sheer size of the world we inhabit, by providing a digital and literal gateway to any location regardless of distance. Ultimately it begs the question: What would the world look like without borders, physical or otherwise.