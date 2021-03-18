Facebook wants to give you Force-like powers inside of AR... using this wristband

Design
Facebook Reality Labs, the social giant’s AR/VR wing, has created a wrist-worn device that translates your neural signals into digital commands inside of the AR world. It’s the closest thing to the Force or having a superpower.
Despite years of development and hundreds of millions of dollars spent on research and development, no tech company has “cracked” AR in any meaningful way. Not Apple, not Google, not Microsoft, not Snapchat, and not Facebook.
We are still many years (if not decades) away from a reimagined world where augmented reality blends virtual objects and interfaces seamlessly into our lives. And that’s if AR ever becomes a viable computing platform like desktop and mobile.