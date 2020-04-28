Anime fans with fingertips well worn by guitar strings, your time has come. Fender is commemorating the forthcoming Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time with a limited-edition "Asuka" Telecaster.

The Telecaster's body is done up in orange, red, and green — just like the character Asuka Langley Soryu's plug suit and EVA 2. A special "NERV" plaque appears on the neck plate, while an "EVA 2" logo adorns the fretboard. Rounding out the guitar components are aluminum pickups and a matte-black neck that matches the hardware. It also comes with an NERV-branded case and sticker, as well as a certificate with original artwork of Asuka in her plug suit holding her guitar.

Evangelion guitars have precedent and are highly coveted — This isn't the first time that Fender has officially collaborated with the Evangelion franchise. Bidding for two Rei-themed guitars released back in 2009 saw bids north of $100,000 for each of them. This time around, securing an Evangelion won't be nearly as pricy, but it will still be difficult.

Hope you're in Japan or know how to proxy — While the latest entry in the Evangelion franchise has been delayed, the guitar's Japan release will still go ahead as planned some time in July — hopefully providing fans with some sort of solace. It'll be available on Fender's Japanese site for approximately $2,345 (¥250,000).

