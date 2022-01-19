Fendi and Ledger's collab lets you brazenly flex your crypto

Ledger has collaborated with Fendi to make cryptocurrency hardware wallets… trendy? The two teamed up to create a pair of fashionable accessories that can fit a Ledger Nano X hardware wallet inside and feature Fendi’s recognizable FF logo.

We’re not really sure where they were going with this collab, but it doesn’t really seem like a good idea to flaunt your crypto wallet when you’re out and about. I get it, Fendi and Ledger are trying to make crypto sexy, and they’re not the only ones in the mainstream who have jumped on the bandwagon.

Ledger’s Nano X can fiit perfectly within the Fendi accessory. Fendi

After Matt Damon and Reese Witherspoon joined in on the crypto craze, it was only a matter of time until more people and more brands followed suit. But still, carrying around your cold wallet seems like a surefire way to get yourself robbed. It won’t really matter if you lose your hardware wallet if you have your recovery phrase stashed somewhere safe, but is getting robbed really worth the Fendi flex?

Tucked away — To kick off Fendi’s dip into the crypto world, the luxury fashion brand worked with Ledger on two designs, one based on its signature “Baguette” style bag and another off its “O’Lock” design. Both accessories were designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of accessories, menswear and children at Fendi, and can fit a Ledger Nano X, which retails for $149.

You can also attach either accessory onto an adjustable lanyard. Fendi

The Baguette style accessory flips up to reveal the cold wallet that’s tucked inside, while the O’Lock uses a hidden hinge that opens and closes to access the Ledger Nano X. Both of Fendi’s crypto accessories have snap hooks that can be attached to whatever, but also onto an adjustable lanyard that comes with both.

But still, why? — I mean, the two accessories do look well-designed and can pass for a cool Fendi charm on your bag, but I’m still left confused at the purpose behind this collab. It’s pretty counterintuitive to want to secure your cryptocurrencies in a hardware wallet like the Ledger Nano X, but then carry around your precious cryptos in a Fendi accessory that is meant to attract attention, unwanted or otherwise.

Show off how invested into crypto you are. Fendi

Either way, Fendi is planning to release these two accessories on its website beginning June 2022. The fashion brand is also looking to add future design variations that will include leather inserts, gold plating, and a blinged-out style with cubic zirconia.