Flora and fauna intertwine in these mesmerizing illustrations

These eye-popping illustrations made for an Adobe conference for creatives are creepy and beautiful.
You may be familiar with Charles Darwin's illustrations of birds in the Galápagos. You may even enjoy them (most people do). And if you fall into the camp we've got good news and bad news.
The good news is New York City-based designer Mark Brooks and the studio Alademosca have created a slew of beautiful images in the same vein. The bad news is the animals at the center of said illustrations made just haunt your nightmares.