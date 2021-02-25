Almost everything on the Framework Laptop is modular or replaceable

Design
Virtually every component from the ports, display, CPU, keyboard, and bezels are either modular or customizable. The Framework Laptop could be the ultimate laptop we've all been waiting for.
At first glance, the Framework Laptop looks like a MacBook Pro clone. Apple's signature silver chassis, black chiclet keyboard, and massive trackpad are all there. Closer inspection shows the Framework is actually quite different.
Created by the company of the same name, the Framework Laptop is billed as a Windows 10 laptop that "can be upgraded, customized, and repaired in ways that no other notebook can."