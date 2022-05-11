Google says screw it: Here’s what Pixel 7 and 7 Pro look like

If you were getting a little sleepy tuning into today’s Google I/O 2022 keynote, Google surely woke you up when it surprise announced the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The two flagship successors to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were shown off full two seasons (!!!) ahead of their planned launch this fall. Google announced no specs (other than the fact it’ll use a second-gen Tensor chip), no pricing, and no concrete release date. But here you can ogle at the phone from different angles.

Google

There are some subtle differences you can spot between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Two cameras on the Pixel 7; the camera bar is also matte silver. There are three cameras on the Pixel 7 Pro; the camera bar is glossy (maybe stainless steel?) Unfortunately, Google didn’t give anyone a look at the front of the two Pixel phones.

And here is that shiny new second-gen Tensor chip:

A second-gen Tensor chip will power the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Google

Software-wise, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will ship with Android 13 out of the box.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch in fall 2022 with Android 13. Google

The Pixel Buds Pro arrive this summer (preorders start on July 21) for $199 and together with the Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet (coming this fall as well), they’ll form a new generation of Tensor-powered Google hardware.