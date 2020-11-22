Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 e-bikes are primed for a great debut

Harley-Davidson’s electric bicycle offshoot, Serial Cycle 1 Company, is finally more than a concept. On Monday, the company — dubbed Serial 1 for short — unveiled not one, but four e-bikes that will be available starting in spring of next year. The line, first teased in 2019, will range from $3,399 to $4,999 and isn’t far off from the original prototype designs.

When Input first reported on Serial 1, we were concerned the e-bikes would be pricey given Harley-Davidson’s expensive electric motorcycle, the $30k LiveWire. Though one could certainly find cheaper e-bikes, the brand’s second foray into electric two-wheelers is competitively priced with models of comparable range, speed, and material design like those from Sondor.

What to expect — Two general e-bike models were announced: the MOSH/CTY and the RUSH/CTY. Three of the bikes fall under the latter category and are the more expensive e-bikes in the lineup. The aluminum-framed bikes all support four different ride modes and, naturally, connect to an app.

They all hit a top speed of 20 mph except for the RUSH/CTY Speed which, as its name suggests, has a little more giddyup with a 28 mph threshold, though that might mean it's either not available in all regions or has to be artificially limited in some to comply with local regulations. The bare-bones MOSH/CTY gets its lower price from the lack of an onboard display and a lack of any racks or other baggage-moving accessories. Below are the key specs of each:

MOSH/CTY

Serial 1

Battery: 529 Wh

529 Wh Weight: 48.3 pounds

48.3 pounds Range: 35–105 miles

35–105 miles Price: $3,399

RUSH/CTY Step-Thru

Serial 1

Battery: 529 Wh

529 Wh Weight: 59.5 pounds

59.5 pounds Range: 30–90 miles

30–90 miles Price: $4,399

RUSH/CTY

Serial 1

Battery: 706Wh

706Wh Weight: 59 pounds

59 pounds Range: 35–115 miles

35–115 miles Price: $4,499

RUSH/CTY Speed

Serial 1

Battery: 706Wh

706Wh Weight: 59

59 Range: 25–115 miles

25–115 miles Price: $4,999

The e-bike, electric moped, e-scooter, e-scrambler, and electric motorcycle segments are all heating up as regulators embrace them, consumers try to avoid public transport thanks to the ongoing pandemic, and the range and price points of the options available to consumers improve. We're thrilled to see it, and having big-name companies like Harley-Davidson join the fray can only bolster interest in the sector.

If you've never ridden an electric bicycle, now's a good time to try. Because, at this rate, they're going to be ubiquitous soon. And no, bicycle traditionalists, it's not "cheating"... it's still more exercise than you'd get taking a train or a cab, and if the addition of a battery and the boost that comes with it makes people who wouldn't otherwise consider two wheels do so, what's there to complain about?