Here's a first look at Polestar's new electric SUV

Design
The Polestar 3 is among several forthcoming EVs slated to arrive over the next three years.
Volvo offshoot, Polestar, revealed an ambitious vision for the future of its electric vehicle lineup, including two new SUVs and one sedan.
Among the future additions is Polestar’s forthcoming SUV, the Polestar 3, which the company teased at a showroom in New York this week. The SUV will be the first out of the gate with a proposed 2022 release date. A second SUV, the Polestar 4 will arrive in 2023.