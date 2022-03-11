Hidden Valley Ranch made a real diamond out of its ranch seasoning

Either you love ranch dressing, or you don’t. And if you do, you’ll be happy to know Hidden Valley Ranch just created a one-of-a-kind diamond literally made from its own condiment — which will pair perfectly with its last Crocs collab.

From ranch to riches — To create the round 2-carat brilliant-cut diamond, the brand called on the help of a professional diamond maker. The atelier heated Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning to 2,500 degrees and crushed the mixture under 400 tons of pressure. It took about five months to create the finished diamond, which was then polished, set on a 14K white gold band, and engraved with “HVR LVR” on the inside.

Deb Crandall, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch, said the idea behind the diamond stemmed from one of its custom Valentine’s Day ranch bottles being used in a marriage proposal last year. “We saw a love of ranch become part of one of life’s most beautiful moments,” she said. “It made us wonder, how can we make this act of love even more memorable?”

Hidden Valley Ranch

Not all that glitters — The diamond industry is one that’s gotten more complicated over time. With unethical harvesting practices, environmental devastation, and a strain on local communities where diamond mines are found, more diamond makers and buyers are turning to man-made and lab-grown gems. The global lab-grown diamond industry, which includes moissanite, cubic zirconia, and now ranch diamonds, represents 7 to 8 percent of the total market.

As the creation is a one-of-one, the Ranch Diamond from Hidden Valley will be put up for auction with the proceeds benefiting Feeding America, a non-profit hunger-relief organization. The auction will run from March 10, National Ranch Day, until March 17, and the diamond will be shipped to the winning bidder in time for March 20, National Proposal Day. What better way to propose than with a ranch diamond?