How technology is shaping the world of footwear

As much as we think of technology as just gadgets or apps, there are many other areas where innovation takes place. And, over the past decade, one of the best examples of where tech has flourished is the footwear industry. From self-lacing tech to cushioning systems made from tiny foam particles, brands like Nike, Adidas and others have gone all out trying to change what footwear design means.

Since 2010, the sneaker space simply hasn't been the same. What were once pipe dreams — like power laces or sustainable shoes — are here, and they're now paving the way for what people will be wearing on their feet in the future.