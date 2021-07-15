Huge leak shows off Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Design
The Galaxy Watch 4 has leaked again. Now we know all of the upcoming smartwatch’s features, when it’s launching, and the price. Your move, Samsung.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the most anticipated wearables this year. After so many leaks, though, there won’t be much left to say when Samsung officially unveils it next month at its Unpacked event.
We already know about the 5nm chip inside the watch (via Giznext), and the new One UI that runs on top of Google's updated Wear software. Recently, Evan Blass tweeted 360-degree clips of the watches and other Samsung products.