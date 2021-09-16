IKEA and ROG collab: Gaming furniture grows up

Design
Gaming furniture is finally heading in a more mature direction. This new collab between IKEA and Asus’ Republic of Gamers is bringing desks, chairs, and other gaming accessories with less garish materials and less RGB.
If you’re a PC gamer, the amount of products catered to the hobby is extensive, but many products are garish. There aren’t many choices either. Do you want this black racing seat or this black racing seat, both of which refuse to blend in any room? It’s time for something functional that works with the rest of the room and won’t cost a ton.