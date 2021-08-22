These grotesque game controllers might actually ruin your day

Design
Ilya Lyakh, a Russian graphic designer and illustrator, created the Monster Play series after seeing a Playstation controller that reminded him of Frankenstein.
What if our controllers came alive? What if your Xbox controller ate your finger? What if your Nintendo Switch ate your sister’s finger? These are the types of questions that are evoked by Russian digital artist Ilya Lyakh in his Monster Play 19 series.
Monster Play 19 is his own twist on that chance encounter with a Playstation controller.