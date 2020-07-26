Tracing the evolution of the iPhone's design over the years

Design
The iPhone was a design marvel when it first debuted in 2007. Here's how it's changed over time.
Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone on January 9, 2007. Instead of the button-filled feature phones popular at the time, the iPhone used a giant capacitative multi-touch screen for interactions. Where popular BlackBerry devices sported a full QWERTY keyboard, the iPhone had just four buttons: two volume buttons, a ring / silent switch, and a home button.
The iPhone was initially unveiled with a plastic screen. This was changed to a glass screen ahead of the phone's launch on June 29. In 2017, Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams described a last-minute dash to perfect the glass screen technology.