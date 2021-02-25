Is this the new iMac? Leaks of new pastel-hued models suggest so

Jon Prosser, creator of Front Page Tech and a regular leaker of news about Apple, has put out a selection of images that allegedly show what the new 2021 iMac will look like. According to a YouTube video from Prosser, Apple will offer the iMac in five new colors. As it stands, iMacs come in two colors: silver, or "Space Gray" for the Pro variant. A move to pastels would be a real departure, as would squaring the edges and rear and moving away from the swooping lines that have dominated recent generations of Apple's all-in-one desktop computers.

Mac-son five — If Prosser's information is correct, we can look forward to silver, black, mint, baby blue, and pink (!) iMacs in shells with the sorts of geometry found on the iPad Pro and recent iPhones. Until recently, Apple mostly stuck to silver, gray, and hues of gold for its products, so we're hoping Prosser's prognostications prove prescient. We'd love a splash of color for the iMac range. But what we'd like even more are new internals. Will the new iMac run Apple's new M1 chip?

A Pro mini? — Another leak from Prosser points to a potential Mac Pro "mini," pictured below. It resembles Apple's previous G4 cubes. Now, all of this is still hypothetical and there is no confirmation from Apple so far but if we look at previous reports about potential releases from Apple, and at the quality of the renders, the odds look pretty good.

Jon Prosser / YouTube

Remember what Mark Gurman said? — In a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we got a peek at Apple's iMac plans. In the report, there was an indication that Apple was working on a new set of products, especially in terms of display lineups. According to Gurman, these new products would come with thin bezels and a flat back. Input previously noted how Apple was slowly moving away from thick bezels and opting for thinner, more sleek displays, so all of this tracks.

Remember the G4 Cube? James Leynse/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Of the Mac Pro "mini," Gurman wrote it will "use Apple's own processors and be less than half the size of the current Mac Pro. The design will feature a mostly aluminum exterior and could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube, a short-lived smaller version of the Power Mac, an earlier iteration of the Mac Pro."

Apple has yet to say a word about this potential lineup but if the rumors are true, we're excited to see the redesign, which feels like a sentimental ode to the company's past.