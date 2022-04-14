Justin Bieber designed a Vespa scooter for all your summer joyrides

Singing sensation Justin Bieber and classic scooter company Vespa are ready to ride into the sunset together. Bieber fell in love with the scooters after riding one “somewhere in Europe” and decided to unleash his creative flow by designing one himself.

The Bieb-mobile — Bieber opted for a slick, monochrome aesthetic for his Vespa Sprint, decking the scooter in an all-over shade of white. Black accents contrast on the wheels, buttons, and hardware, but Bieber was intentional with the white-on-white theme. Ever the cool guy, he also added flames to the body above the rear wheel as an embodiment of his “creative drive, vibrancy, and vigor,” according to the press release.

Vespa Vespa Vespa

The collaborative scooter features as much tech as it does glamor. Rolled out with classic 50, 125, and 150cc engines, each reaches a top speed of 40, 60, and 70 mph, respectively. The handlebar is equipped with its traditional rectangular headlight and supports a full-color, multifunctional TFT and LED display. Riders can connect and sync their smartphones — you know, to play Bieber’s greatest hits — and the rest of the scooter’s capacities are upgraded to adhere to the most recent environmental regulations.

And since you can’t ride around in a Bieber Vespa without looking the part, the singer also designed some accessories to go along with the two-wheeler. The capsule follows a similar monochrome theme and includes a pair of riding gloves, a bag, and a flame-adorned helmet.

Scootermania — The Italian brand has also lent its slick bikes to other collaborators in the past. Dior contributed its luxe Oblique patterned motif to the 946 model in 2020, and sneaker designer Sean Wotherspoon decked out a Vespa Primavera in 2021.

Bieber fans who want to take their merch collections to the next level can preorder the scooter starting April 18 on the Vespa website. You don’t need to reside in the Italian countryside either, as the 50cc and 150cc iterations will be available in the U.S. for about $5,000 and $6,550, respectively. Bieber has come a long way since his $20,000 Ducati Superbike stint as an 18-year-old; a Vespa partnership seems like the best way for him to get back on his own two wheels.