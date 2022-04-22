Lego adds Luke's iconic Landspeeder to line of Star Wars vehicle sets

Design
The 1,890-piece set has an exclusive C-3PO minifigure alongside a lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker.
What better way to celebrate May 4 than building Lego’s latest Star Wars set based on the X-34 Landspeeder.
The rugged vehicle may not be as iconic as the Millennium Falcon but Luke Skywalker still got around just fine with it on Tatooine’s rough desert terrain.
As usual, Lego has impressed us with its attention to detail and stayed very faithful to the original design. They nailed the curve of the Landspeeder’s nose and managed to fit a lot of important accents into the cockpit.
Lego set designer César Carvalhosa Soares said in a press release that they included some scratches to imitate all the wear-and-tear from Luke’s travels.