Lego Optimus Prime is coming this summer

Has any traditional toymaker adapted to the times as well as Lego? Sprawling builds are still a big part of the company’s output, but leveraging its iconic designs for film and video game projects has helped extend the brand’s reach. Collaborations with other brands that have a foothold in the general cultural consciousness contribute to Lego’s modern approach to its business — the latest of which involves Optimus Prime.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Lego x Transformers collaboration:

Lego Optimus Prime will be available on June 1 and will run you $169.99. Here are some specs on the forthcoming set:

1508 pieces

Converts from robot to vehicle

Accompanied by a range of accessories like an ion blaster, energon axe, and jetpack

Truck dimensions: 5.5 in. (15 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide

Robot dimensions: over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall

19 points of articulation

Probably the most fascinating feature of this build would be the malleability of the final product. As listed above, the 19 points of articulation allow users to mold Optimus into his truck form and all of those moveable joints in the figurine turn what would be a static figurine into a dynamic experience.

Not for the faint of heart — Considering the sheer size of this Lego set (nearly 2000 pieces), in conjunction with some of the final build’s complexity, it is geared towards adult users. Lego even gave the toy a “Creator Expert” designation, which is a label reserved for sets that are intended for building masters. Let this be a warning for any potential gift ideas down the line.

It has only been a little over a month since the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a game that performed well both commercially and critically, but the Danish toymaker continues to move forward.