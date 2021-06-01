Lego's new Art World Map is an 11,000-piece thing of beauty

Design
Using Lego push pins, builders can mark out all the places they’ve visited... or the ones they want to.
Lego’s unveiled the Art World Map, its largest set ever with 11,695 pieces. The latest edition to its “art” range, the World Map comes in at just over two feet high by three feet wide.
The World Map is so large, in fact, that it consists of forty interconnecting base plates that you’ll build individually and then connect together for the finished set. Hanging hooks are included so you can hang it on a wall.