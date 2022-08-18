Leica’s collab with Bape brings us a camo-clad camera

Design
The latest Leica collab for its D-Lux 7 draws inspiration from streetwear and graffiti.
Leica’s latest collab is an ambitious crossover between street photography, streetwear and street art. Working with Bape and American graffiti artist, Stash, Leica is dropping two versions of its limited-edition D-Lux 7.
If Bape is part of the collab, you know there’s going to be some camo involved. This time, the signature camo is wrapped around the body of the Leica and actually suits the compact camera quite well.