Li-Ning’s 2020 Ace is a bonkers basketball/hiking hybrid

Li-Ning has dropped the 2020 Ace, a bonkers new silhouette that takes cues from basketball and hiking shoes. Even though it’s inspired by the eternal flame surrounding the Buddhist deity Acalanatha and an athlete’s drive to never give up, you’re unlikely to ever see these kicks on the court. The 2020 Ace’s fierce look is a killer lifestyle shoe perfect for those unafraid to get a little weird with their footwear.

Looking closer — The multicolored, multi-material upper features an earthy mix of teal, navy, and grey across mesh and suede. The chunky, pod-like outsole is accentuated by hits of tan, brown, and black to further the natural effect. An orange pull tab on the tongue and dual zippers on the heel serve as striking technical accents.