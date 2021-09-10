Ethical Robots?
Xpeng Motors, a Chinese automotive manufacturer, wants to introduce a robotic smart vehicle for children. What could go wrong?
The world of robotics is one that many people view with some skepticism, especially when it involves any degree of autonomy or interaction with human beings.
Little White Dragon, a mobility device for children, will certainly do nothing to alleviate that skepticism. While the robot hasn’t been released or even been put into production, XPeng Motors, a Chinese automotive manufacturer aims to realize this goal.