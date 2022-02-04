Louis Vuitton made an amazing book that needs to be in your home or office

Louis Vuitton is putting its success in writing. The French fashion house is releasing a coffee table book that gives some insight into its luxurious legacy and the craftspeople behind it.

Booked and busy — The book, titled Louis Vuitton Manufactures, officially released on February 1 and features a hammer on top of the iconic LV monogram print for its silk hardcover. Published by Assouline, it includes a foreword from journalist and author Nicholas Foulkes and 400 pages of photographs of the products, places, and faces of Louis Vuitton.

Assouline

Assouline

Scenes from Vuitton installations, like the leather goods workshop in Ducey, France and the high jewelry atelier in Paris, are among the collection. The photographs were commissioned exclusively for the book, according to the press release, and give the reader an inside perspective of how the Parisian label came to be.

Aside from the scenery shots, the book also honors the craftspeople who make Louis Vuitton possible. Creators, ateliers, and artisans “who express their talent through Louis Vuitton’s creations” are given recognition throughout the glossy pages, also earning the book’s dedication – as they should.

Designer lit — Dior and Chanel have their own picture books through Assouline, though Louis Vuitton’s own aims to showcase a side of the brand beyond its heritage luggage and products.

The classic edition is offered in English and French and is available for presale through Assouline for $95, with a ship date of February 23. Chinese, Korean, and Japanese editions will follow in April. A collector’s edition of Louis Vuitton Manufactures is limited to 500 copies and will come packaged in a poplar wood case, which retails for $1,900. Knowledge may be power, but it’ll cost you.