Louis Vuitton's pre-fall 2020 lookbook is a pulp horror dreamscape

Louis Vuitton's pre-fall 2020 lookbook is an '80s-inspired paperback phantasmagoria, featuring a series of images crafted to look like the pulpy romance and slasher fiction of yesteryear.

The campaign is the work of company creative director Nicholas Ghesquière, and features a star studded cast that includes Emma Roberts, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith, Léa Seydoux, and many, many more. The covers show off the collection while creating micro-fictional tomes, including The Night Chaser, Lost Planet, The Devil's Mansion, and the seemingly modern The Escape Room. The art is loaded with saturated early 80s tones and classic typefaces like the (now somewhat overused) ITC Serif Gothic and Bookman. Unsurprisingly, the actual pieces in the collection evoke similar 1980s nostalgia.