Marvel at these miniature worlds made out of masks and toilet paper

Tanaka Tatsuya repurposes COVID-19 staples in tiny, creative scenes that depict the fun and adventure we're all missing right now.
Tatsuya Tanaka has been constructing miniature worlds for years, using everyday objects in combination with tiny figurines to create intricate, adventurous scenes that he shares online.
The coronavirus has, of course, made face masks much more commonplace than ever before. Tanaka finds incredibly creative ways to make new environments out of these and other COVID-19-related items.