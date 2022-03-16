Mercedes-Benz's EQS SUV will sport massive 56-inch Hyperscreen

Mercedes-Benz may be ditching internal combustion engines, but that doesn’t mean they’re losing their taste for luxury. The German automaker has teased us with several images of the EQS SUV’s interior before its expected reveal later this spring.

The centerpiece of the all-electric SUV is the optional Hyperscreen dashboard that stretches 56 inches vent-to-vent from the driver to the front passenger side. The Hyperscreen contains the driver’s instrument cluster, the infotainment system, and the passenger display, and is actually made up of several OLED displays underneath a singular piece of Gorilla Glass.

Mercedes-Benz revealed the Hyperscreen display back in early 2021, and has since introduced it to its EQS sedan. Mercedes-Benz says the EQS SUV will be its third model of all-electric vehicle lineup, which is another step in its commitment to go all-electric by 2030.

The future sure has a lot of screens.

Inside look — There’ll be a 12.3-inch OLED display and control area on the passenger side of the car so whoever’s in shotgun can catch up on Netflix or adjust the music. This side of the Hyperscreen is only meant for the passenger though, as Mercedes-Benz included an automatic feature that dims the screen if the camera catches the driver looking over at the passenger display.

The interior configuration of the electric SUV was designed to be flexible since there’s optional third-row seating and an adjustable second row that also has its own entertainment systems. Mercedes-Benz clearly knows their target demographic, noting that the luggage compartment of the EQS SUV has room for up to four golf bags.

Think Dune but in a luxury SUV.

Mercedes-Benz made clear air a priority, including an air filtration system that uses a carbon HEPA filter called Energizing Air Control Plus. If you want to experience the luxury with another one of your senses, the EQS SUV has a scent that is specifically developed for it called "No.6 MOOD mimosa" that’s described as having “an earthy fragrance tinged with subtly sensual hints.” Oh my, that’s certainly a step up from those dollar-store car air fresheners.

April reveal — No doubt that Mercedes-Benz released interior photos of the EQS SUV to drum up hype before the official reveal on April 19. The company is also working on several other all-electric vehicles, including the all-terrain EQB SUV and the EQE mid-size sedan, both of which are expected to arrive later this year.

Mercedes-Benz isn’t the only major car manufacturer to get into this space. Jeep recently revealed its plans to release a fully-electric SUV in early 2023 and Subaru debuted its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra SUV, at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. With all these competing electric vehicles in the works, it’ll only be a matter of time before we see more than just Teslas on the road.