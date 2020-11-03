Moment debuts MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 accessories and mounts

The photographer-friendly, third-party, smartphone accessory-maker Moment has revealed a new line of products specifically designed for the iPhone 12, and (wouldn't you know it?) they just so happen to utilize the smartphones' newest MagSafe feature. Two varieties of cases are being offered, along with an impressive array of video and photo mounts for all manner of uses. Check out the full lineup along with a closer look at the cases below.

Moment is currently offering Thin and a Protective case options, both with MagSafe compatibility employing the company's own "(M)Force" magnetic array. The Thin case is comprised of bio-plastic materials, and includes a wrist strap connection as well as the company's drop in lens mount which is works with any of Moment's M-Series lenses.

The same goes for the Protective case, but with a little more ruggedness to help with any smartphone tumbles. As for the actual accessories, Moment's list is pretty extensive: tripod, cold shoe, multi-threaded, car vent, and wall mounts are all available between $19.99 and $49.99.

For those looking for Apple's own MagSafe utilizing accessories, check out our rundown of all the options available at launch. Also, we broke down the key differences between iPhone 12's standard and Pro models, if you still can't make up your mind about them.

Of course, all the accessories in the world can't really help if the actual camera isn't up to snuff — But don't worry, we recently put both the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 5 to the test to see how they stacked up against one another when it came to night photography. All of Moment's accessories and case options are available for pre-order on the company's website but, unfortunately, you'll have to wait a bit to get to try them out — the items won't ship out until March 2021.