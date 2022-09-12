A massive $5 billion moon-shaped resort is coming to Dubai

Dubai is home to some of the most expensive and uncommon architecture in the world, and an upcoming addition will prove no exception.

Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts has announced plans to build a Moon-shaped resort in the Emirati city. The project, called what else but Moon Dubai, is designed to be built within 48 months, will cost a cool $5 billion, and is expected to attract 2.5 million guests a year.

Visitors won’t need connections to Bezos or Musk for the space experience. The area around the resort’s lunar surface, dubbed the “lunar colony,” is designed to evoke the sensation of being on (or at least very close to) the surface of the Moon. Visitors will also be able to book one of 300 private boutique residences known as sky villas housed within the resort’s spherical structure. Purchasing a villa, which may cost as much as visiting space itself, will give owners access to a private members’ club within the resort.

Need space? — “Moon Dubai will significantly impact every aspect of the UAE’s economy, including tourism, transportation, commercial and residential real estate, infrastructure, financial services, aviation and space, energy, MICE, agriculture, technology and of course education,” co-founders Sandra G. Matthews and Michael R. Henderson told Arabian Business. “[It] will be the largest and most successful modern day tourism project in the Middle East and Northern Africa region, doubling annual tourism visitations to Dubai based on its global appeal, brand awareness, and unique multiple integrated offerings.”

Moon World Resorts

When completed, Moon Dubai will be more than 735 feet tall, making it a highlight among Dubai’s already impressive skyline. The resort plans to operate under gold LEED sustainability certification, as well as a 5-diamond resort operational standard.

Inside the resort, visitors will be able to indulge in an onsite nightclub, event center, public lounge, spa center, and “moon shuttle” tours. In line with Moon Dubai’s namesake and shape, the resort will also serve as a hub for space agencies and astronauts to plan their future missions.

Coming to a planet near you — Much to the supposed chagrin of certain billionaires, Moon World Resorts hopes to make its space-like experience available worldwide. The company plans to open four other locations in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Northern Africa. Soon, your vacations could be out of this world.