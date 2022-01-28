MSI's 'Evangelion' hardware is the PC x anime collab you need right now

MSI is letting us live out our weeb fantasies. A collaboration between the company and the e-sports brand, Evangelion e: Project, will bring us computer hardware emblazoned with references to the immensely popular anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The collab includes a motherboard, liquid cooler, power supply and PC case, all skinned to resemble the Evangelion Unit-01 that is piloted by the protagonist Shinji Ikari. Even if you’re not a fan of the influential and beloved anime, the purple and green cyberpunk color scheme design of the case is still a sight to behold.

Boot up the computer, Shinji — The Evangelion collab will be limited-edition versions of their existing MSI counterparts, so we already know the specs of these components. The Mobo will be MSI’s Mag B660 Tomahawk Wi-Fi that can support 12th-gen Intel processors and has four slots for DDR5 memory, featuring Evangelion Unit-01 accents all over.

The Mag Coreliquid C240 cooler is compatible with LGA 1700 sockets from Intel and AM4 sockets from AMD. The two-fan cooler also has ARGB lighting that can light up purple and green to match the rest of the components. MSI even put some Nerv branding on the cooler, but don’t worry, it’s probably not LCL running through the AIO.

The Evangelion collab will also re-skin MSI’s Mag A650BN non-modular power supply, which can handle up to 650W and was built a 120mm fan. For me, this PSU seems like the weakest link in this collab because this MSI model was originally meant for first-time builders and doesn’t really give you much space to upgrade your gaming setup down the line.

Lastly, all the internal components can be housed in the mid-tower Mpg Gungnir 110R case. You can really emphasize the purple and green theme with its four pre-installed ARGB fans, but the case can support up to six fans total. The front I/O offers two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and audio and mic jacks. But easily the most important feature is that the case has tempered glass on both the front and side panels so you can really put your love for Evangelion on full display.

More details in March — MSI’s Evangelion collab was announced during its MSI-verse virtual events in lieu of CES 2022, but with no release dates or pricing details. We still don’t have any pricing information, but MSI recently posted on Twitter that the hardware collab is coming soon, with more info arriving in March 2022.

Evangelion has done well with many other brand partnerships including recently with Tamagotchi and UNDERCOVER. As usual, collaborations with the iconic anime series tend to be very popular, so these MSI parts might sell out fast when they eventually come to market this year.