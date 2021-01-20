Ride Nissan's 'mobile office' concept van straight to the guillotine

The folks at Nissan have apparently lost their damn minds. The Japanese automaker has released concept designs for a "mobile office" van that allows the WFH cohort to retreat into nature and still clock in their hours.

We'll pass — The gist of it is that you take one of Nissan's NV300 vans and then stick a "desk module" in the back. Drive somewhere remote (so long as you can get Wi-Fi/cell service) and simply slide the module out so you can breath in fresh air while you work.

Nissan

Haves and have nots — It looks pretty wacky, frankly, but we wouldn't be surprised to see someone buy a kit like this. The more fortunate white collar workers among us are doing relatively well through the pandemic, and the wealthy are actually doing better than ever. As more people find that working from home is actually pretty great, home sales are rising in more suburban places as workers ditch the dense cities. This van could allow you to check out lots of places before you settle down.

Nissan

But it's still weird. This little desk cube looks more claustrophobic than a cubicle in an actual office. And reliable internet is actually fairly hard to find out in the type of rural areas depicted in Nissan's mockups. Your co-workers on Zoom are going to be annoyed at your gauche spending during a pandemic and the fact that you keep breaking up.

Also, what's up with the weird pattern design on the sides?