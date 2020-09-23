James Pero

Design

People are going wild with custom iOS 14 homescreens

iPhone users have taken to their newfound customization options swiftly and enthusiastically.

There are a lot of new features in iOS 14. You've got an App Library; picture-in-picture YouTube viewing; heck, you've even got a FaceTime feature that synthetically corrects your gaze to make you look like you're looking into the camera.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While all of that is significant, it seems at least one feature has already become a favorite among iPhone enthusiasts: we're talking, of course, about homescreen customization.

