People are going wild with custom iOS 14 homescreens

Design
iPhone users have taken to their newfound customization options swiftly and enthusiastically.
There are a lot of new features in iOS 14. You've got an App Library; picture-in-picture YouTube viewing; heck, you've even got a FaceTime feature that synthetically corrects your gaze to make you look like you're looking into the camera.
While all of that is significant, it seems at least one feature has already become a favorite among iPhone enthusiasts: we're talking, of course, about homescreen customization.