The Polestar 6 LA Concept explained in 5 key specs

Design
Despite a 2026 release date, the sky-blue edition of the EV sports car has already filled every pre-order spot.
The Polestar 6, which up until late last month was a roadster concept dubbed the Polestar O2, has made the leap that not every concept car is able to achieve: it will hit production beginning in 2026.
The all-electric sports car, is as sleek as it is angular and will be available through a limited pre-sale offering, in its sky-blue colorway, known as the “LA Concept edition.”
There are only four years until release, but who’s counting?