Rajeev Basu turns insulated grocery bags into hip dog jackets

As millions find themselves at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have relied on various grocery delivery services (which, of course, have their fair share of labor rights issues and protests, as we've previously reported). New York-based creative director Rajeev Basu decided to take a growing pile of these grocery delivery bags and turn them into a rather fetching jacket for his pup, Remy, as part of the collaborative "Between Two Naps" project we covered earlier this year.

No stranger to experimenting with unconventional designs for his sleepy pup, Basu made a dog helmet for Remy as part of the same Between Two Naps project in the fall. "Helmet" might sound a dash misleading here — Basu puffy pillow-like helmets came with different parts, including French and Italian fabrics, and can cost up to $500 apiece. They're less protective covering for motorcycle rides and more style statements.

Rajeev Basu

The jacket isn't just fashionable with its silvery hue and modern contours but also environmentally thoughtful, as Basu upcycled the bags. What's even better is that these bags are waterproof. So if needs be, Remy can wear the fit and still enjoy a walk when there's precipitation.

"It is fun seeing such an everyday household item turned into something beautiful, that would otherwise be thrown away," Basu says.

Boredom leading to creativity — During months of staying at home just like many of us, Basu began playing around with the concept of turning these piles of insulated, space-blanket-meets-bubble-wrap bags into something not just utilitarian, but sartorially elegant. Here's the kind of grocery delivery bag that Basu used for Remy's jacket:

Rajeev Basu

Basu noted that one of the bags he received for a grocery order had "sleep" printed on it, which fits uncannily well into the Between Two Naps project.

Rajeev Basu

Although Basu doesn't have a professional fashion background, he doesn't shy away from playing with cuts and colors. For this particular jacket, the creative director turned to everyday items to make something fashion-forward, sustainable, and useful, which is a method that many will appreciate — even if they don't have a good pup like Remy. Perhaps, though, this sort of sartorial inventiveness is precisely the sort of encouragement they need to take the pet plunge.