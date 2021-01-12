Razer made a cyberpunk N95 mask complete with voice amplifier and RGBs

CES 2021
The smart mask, known as "Project Hazel," is perfect for partying during the pandemic. Or just socializing or whatever.
CES 2021 is filled with imaginative concepts like digital scrolls, rollable phones, and cute robots. And now you can add Project Hazel, what gaming brand Razer calls the "world's smartest face mask" to the growing list.
Project Hazel is an N95 medical-grade respirator designed with breathability in mind. Unlike a regular N95 mask, which provides more protection than a surgical or cloth mask but is more difficult to breathe in, Project Hazel has "detachable and rechargeable active ventilators and Smart Pods" for easier breathing.
🎥: Razer