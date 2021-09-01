Razor's new LED-laden scooters for kids are discos on wheels

Scooter-maker Razor has released four new rides aimed at youngsters that are covered in so many multi-colored LEDs they could’ve been made with gaming peripheral’s company, Razer.

The main event is the $189.99 Sonic Glow Electric Scooter, which adds sound to the lighting by way of an integrated Bluetooth speaker. And of course the lighting will pulse in sync with the chosen tunes, which for the sake of other members of the public, hopefully won’t include “Baby Shark” on repeat.

A 24V battery offers 55 minutes of ride time at speeds of up to 10 mph, and the supported maximum weight is 120 lbs.

The RipRider 360 Lightshow Razor

The rest of the range — Rounding out the Lightshow range are the A+ Kick Lightshow kick scooter ($44.99), RipStik DLX Mini Lightshow ($59.99), and our favorite, the RipRider 360 Lightshow drift trike ($99.99). The LED lights in the entire range are motion-sensitive, so they turn on when you hop on and start rolling, and turn off when you stop.

The kickscooter is aimed at those six and older and has a maximum weight capacity of 143 lbs. The RipStik, meanwhile, can handle up to 175 lbs and like the Sonic Glow electric scooter, it’s intended for those eight years old and above.

The RipStik DLX Mini Lightshow. Razor

Frankly, we’d love to see the trike in adult sizes, but sadly this model is only for those five years old and up, with a maximum weight of 160 lbs. We only tick one of those boxes. So we’ll have to stick to Razor’s adult options for now.

Start them young — We’re huge fans of micro-mobility solutions, and anything that gets children using them is fine by us, doubly so if they light up like a disco, which isn’t just fun but improves safety thanks to increased visibility.

The A+ Kick Lightshow kick scooter. Razor

“The Sonic Glow Electric Scooter and the Lightshow line-up are results of our efforts to continue to innovate so that riding on a Kickscooter or RipStik, or any of our other rides, isn’t just about getting from point A to point B,” says Jim Wagner, president of Razor Scooter. “Our goal is to create products that are not only stylish, but also provide a brand-new experience to riders that is filled with surprise and delight.”

Well, Jim, they’re definitely delightful.