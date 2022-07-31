Roam thinks its rugged new motorcycle can electrify African roadways

Design
Designed specifically for use in Africa, the motorcycle places an emphasis on affordability and ease of use.
Roam, a company focusing on electric mobility, specifically within Africa, was born out of a research project at a top technical university in Sweden. Its latest project arrives in the form of an electric motorcycle, called the Roam Air, which is equipped with two removable battery packs capable of extending its driving range.
- About 120 miles of range (with both battery packs, so 60 miles each)
- Weight capacity of 396 lbs.
- Top speed of 55 mph
- Capable of reaching top speed in five seconds