Roland Sands Design x Super73-RX is an e-bike done right

Design
The result of the collaboration is Super73's most potent, attractive, and desirable zero-emissions ride yet.
We're big fans of Super73's street-legal electric bikes, and of its R-series in particular. It's little wonder, then, we started salivating when we heard about its collaboration with custom bike shop, Roland Sands Design.
This isn't the first time the company has worked with RSD. Last year RSD created a one-off Super73 Racer. And the story goes, when it saw the Super73 RX, it could resist asking for the chance to customize one of them, too.