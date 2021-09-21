Hands-on with Specialized’s new Turbo Vado, Como, and Tero e-bikes

Design
The lauded cycle company takes the wraps off of three premium e-bikes.
Specialized has updated two of its electric bike lines; the do-everything Vado, the accessible and comfortable Como, and is introducing a new Turbo: The Tero.
Unlike a lot of other e-bike manufacturers that use off-the-shelf parts, Specialized designs its e-bikes from the ground up to feel as close to riding a regular bike as possible. I was able to ride the Turbo Como at a press event in Brooklyn, but before we get to that, let’s talk about the specs.