Stüssy and Beats team up to resurrect the Pill+ speaker

Beats is resurrecting its Pill+ Bluetooth speaker for a limited edition collaboration. A little over a month after previously discontinuing the speaker, the brand has teamed up with streetwear label Stüssy for the first time to make the Pill+ for the last time. Accordingly, the speaker comes covered in skull and bone details and bears minimal Beats and Stüssy branding.

A final makeover is what the Pill+ deserves: The Bluetooth speaker was the first product to launch after Apple acquired Beats in 2014, making it a significant milestone for the audio company. And by teaming up with Stüssy — the streetwear brand behind some of the cleanest collaborations out there — the Pill+ gets a remodel simple enough to let people appreciate the speaker for what it is (or soon, was).

Going out with a bang — The co-branded Pill+ plays on Stüssy’s straightforward aesthetic with only black and white tones, with the front of the speaker flaunting an all-over skull and bones design. Black covers the backside of the Pill+, contrasting a small white Stüssy logo on the left side. Up top, a Beats logo sits by the volume and power buttons, as the phrase “the only good system is a sound system” appears at the bottom of the speaker in Stüssy’s signature curly font.

Stüssy Stüssy Stüssy Stüssy

As for technical features, the grungy Pill+ boasts a 12-hour battery life and sturdy build, meaning you can take it wherever you go — its rich, clear sound field will “improve your listening experience anywhere,” claims a press release. The speaker is also compatible with a number of devices, as it allows wires to connect to a lighting port, headphone jack, and a full-sized USB port hidden underneath a rubber flap at the back.

Your last chance at the Pill+ — If you’re wondering what the Pill+ experience is like, a 39-second clip lends a preview: As the speaker plays a beat, a man — fully decked out in Stüssy, of course — can’t help but dance along to the music. The Pill+ is just too good to resist.

For those wanting to experience the Bluetooth speaker for themselves, this drop is the last chance. The limited edition Stüssy Pill+ debuts at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, and will be available exclusively at Stüssy’s website for $185. Dance moves come separately.