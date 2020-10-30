Taur's e-scooter keeps your eyes on the prize and your back in shape

E-scooters have been gaining in popularity in recent years thanks to their convenience for last-mile travel (or quick trips to the grocery store or to run errands), but often they include small, hard wheels which, while hardy, tend to mean you feel every crack or bump right in your lower back. Then there's the issue of stance. Many smaller scooters require you to stand almost sideways on them as you would on an electric skateboard, either because they're narrow, or because you need to use your rear foot to push down on the rear brake. Either way, it's doesn't always make for the most comfortable ride. Taur wants to solve both problems.

Taur

Eyes front! — The Taur has two fold-down foot stands of the sort usually found on electric unicycles. As a result, you get to face the direction of travel, and they no doubt add a little springiness to proceedings, too, that's going to be a godsend on the pot-holed bicycle lanes of New York City (which, coincidentally, recently relaxed its regulations on motorized two-wheelers, and today put out a call for e-scooter companies like Lime and Bird to pitch to be included in the city's first scooter-sharing pilot program kicking off in March 2021).

Spring in the step — The other major design decision Taur is hoping will woo buyers is its use of custom "12.5-inch, kevlar-reinforced, puncture-resistant Continental tires." We know from firsthand experience that short of including literal suspension, the easiest way to soften the ride of an e-scooter is to boost the tire size. 12.5 inches is approaching the size of a folding bicycle's tires and is guaranteed to make a huge difference to rider comfort.

Taur

There are also plenty of creature comforts on offer, from the built-in LED headlights and tail-lights (including one that illuminates the rider's back for maximum visibility), to the build-in display and five-way joystick for switching between the three ride modes or checking vital statistics like remaining charge. An accompanying app will also offer users key information at a glance.

Fold and store — With a weight of 34 lbs, the Taur isn't the lightest scooter out there, but considering its 500 W motor and 405 Wh battery means its capable of a top speed of 24 mph and a range of 22 miles and it can fold flat and be stored vertically, that's an acceptable tradeoff.

Taur

The Taur hit its funding target of £100,000 ($130,000) in a mere three days, and with its Kickstarter campaign on until November 19, it looks likely to climb far higher than the $251,000 and 248 backers it's sitting at today. If you're interested in securing one, it'll set you back $1,095, or less if you're planning to buy more than one upfront. Delivery is expected in March 2021.

Taur

Taur