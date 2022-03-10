Teenage Engineering's OB-4 collab with Off-White honors Virgil Abloh

Teenage Engineering and Off-White are teaming up. The first collaboration between the two companies at the top of the design game comes in the form of a remixed OB-4 loudspeaker. The bright “luminescent orange” version of the OB-4 was made in honor of the late influential designer Virgil Abloh.

Heavy collab — Teenage Engineering said the collab came about when they asked Virgil Abloh for his take on the OB-4’s disk mode. The portable hi-fi loudspeaker already had the unique feature of memorizing everything you play, but the disk mode is a multi-function experimental “research space” with three current modes including ambient, karma, and metronome. The end result from Abloh’s contribution is an OB-4 with a bright orange exterior and Off-White branding, and a disk mode that features gyil music from sk kakraba.

Teenage Engineering

The gyil is a traditional instrument from Ghana, where Abloh’s parents immigrated from, and sk kakraba is one of the last remaining masters who can build and play the xylophone-esque instrument.

The collab also introduces a capsule collection of apparel designed by Off-White that goes perfectly with the bright orange OB-4. The collection includes t-shirts and hoodies in white and orange, along with a white bomber jacket and cargo pant set that are loaded with custom pockets for all your Teenage Engineering devices.

The silkscreened bomber jacket costs $2,130. Teenage Engineering To complete the look, the cargo pants run $1,415. The hoodie comes in white and orange for $705. The t-shirts also come in white and orange, but for $490. The transparent orange carrying bag features Off-White branding throughout. You’re gonna need the right drip to go with the limited-edition OB-4.

This collab is another design home run for both companies, but it’s not surprising given the Swedish company’s product track record and Off-White’s reputation. Teenage Engineering has already worked with Ikea for a party-inspired lineup of furniture and with Nothing on the Ear (1) wireless earbuds. And well, Off-White is Off-White.