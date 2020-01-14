The hottest and weirdest vehicles at CES 2020

EVs are growing in popularity and in-car tech is bringing vehicles ever closer to being little more than computers on wheels with seating. Little wonder then that you couldn’t swing an iPhone cable at CES this year without hitting some sort of vehicle.

As usual, many of the most intriguing offerings were concepts that’ll likely never touch asphalt, but among the outlandish and fanciful were some we’ll actually be able to buy, and one that intends to fly. These are the hottest and weirdest vehicles of CES 2020.