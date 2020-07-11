There are no poor Lamborghini owners. And there are no ecologically responsible one-percenters. Those are the rules. I don't make them. But I have to live in a world that did. If you bought one of the 19 Lamborghini Sián Roadsters in existence, you're a billionaire. Or a multi-multi-millionaire at worst. You might have ordered the Sián in green — as expected, buyers can customize the interior and exterior extensively — but you can't really contend it is green. Sorry. Something tells me you're going to be okay, though. And, besides, Jeeves drives you around in the Tesla sometimes to offset a little of your supercar-created carbon footprint, right?

Nonetheless, if you've made space in your warehouse, hanger, or bunker for a Sián Roadster (or one of the 63 regular Siáns Lamborghini made), you don't fly commercial. Your staff may compost, but you can't be sure. I mean, you probably don't even know all of their names. And if you bought this particular V12 fossil-fuel burner, it's likely not your first. Odds are not insignificant it's not even your first Lamborghini. So, while you can definitely brag about owning one of the world's rarest cars, you probably shouldn't brag about the Sián Roadster being a hybrid. Not unless you want to come off as a really out-of-touch elitist.

Power away from the people — But enough about privilege, let's talk specs! How about a 0-62 mph time of just under 2.9 seconds? Granted, that's leisurely if you're in a Tesla Model S or X (with the requisite "ludicrous mode"), a Porche 918 Spyder or 911 GT2 RS, any of a number of McLarens or Bugattis, or, heck, even a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. But that's right up there for a Lambo.

Because the success of the favored ride of freshly minted crypto millionaires isn't measured by how fast it does a quarter-mile. Oh no, the measure of a prancing bull is the speed at which heads whip around to marvel at it, the decibels of the approving oohs and aahs onlookers involuntarily emit upon hearing its roar, and the vibrance of the hue of green it makes other, non-Sián-Roadster-owning, intergenerationally or newly wealthy people's cheeks turn when they find out it's yours. By all of those measures, the Sián Roadster is a raging success.

A supercapacitor for extra flash — Sián means "lightening" or "flash" in the Bolognese dialect, and that's a hat-tip to its electrified bits. In this instance, those take the shape of 48-volt e-motor, which delivers an additional 34 hp to the powertrain. It forms part of the gearbox so it can provide immediate responsiveness at speed, but it also enables electrically powered "low-speed maneuvers such as reversing and parking," Lamborghini explains.

The supercapacitor and e-motor combined only weigh 75 lbs, but offer three times the power of a battery of the same weight. And, thanks to the symmetrical charging / discharging characteristics of the supercapacitor, it allows for recharging via regenerative braking. The little bit of extra power it brings to the Roadster takes its total output to 819 hp (602 kW) and enables a top speed of 217 mph.

No roof? No problem! – The Sián doesn't trifle with things as trivial for a Master of the Universe as the weather. In the event that you're out driving and the heaven's open, you'll duck into the nearest undercover parking lot. If you're out in the country, you can instead pay a regular person (or small family) on the side of the road to lay their bodies across the gap until the rain or hail subsides while you — and the custom, monogrammed, 3D-printed air vents and gold detailing — remain dry. A pro tip, though. Do check your human umbrellas remove any clothing with zippers and empty their pockets of any loose change (hint: that's the small, round, metal stuff people like them are always asking you for that you haven't carried since junior school) because there's no way they can afford repairs if they scratch the paintwork.

Sometimes, even money isn't enough — The Sián Roadster is the sort of car children put posters of in their bedrooms — or adults in their garages, right where an undoubtedly inferior vehicle spends its downtime. It's the kind of car Lego makes scale models of, or already painfully hip brands like Supreme collab with. Like being a rockstar, astronaut, or millennial early retiree, it's an archetypical dream for all but two handfuls (minus one digit — probably the result of a fencing accident) of the uber-wealthy. But spare a thought for the 20th oligarch who wanted to buy one. The tears they shed are what true first-world sadness looks, tastes, and feels like. Namely, salty. So very salty.

Because do you know what the scariest and most depressing three words for a billionaire are? Nope, not "progressive tax rate,' or "Bernie Sanders won," or even "fetch the guillotine!" They're the same three words that appear on Lamborghini's website on the Sián Roadster's media page, "all already sold."

