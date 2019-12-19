The North Face has a killer, blacked-out Geodome tent

The North Face may have just created the Holy Grail of all tents with this murdered-out Geodome 4. The stunning piece arrives as a part of Dover Street Market’s massive Monochromarket collection, designed to celebrate the iconic store’s 15-year anniversary. Of the more than 60 collaborators involved in the spectacle, TNF may just have the crème de la crème.

Behind the curtain — The Geodome 4 is the latest evolution of TNF’s tents based on the design principles of architect Buckminster Fuller. It’s spacious enough to stand in, but more than anything, it’s just insanely gorgeous — even before getting an all-black makeover with dual logo hits. This monochromatic look will almost certainly make it hotter inside, but, hey, sometimes you gotta suffer for the flex.

It won't be easy to get one — Unfortunately, the Geodome will release Friday exclusively at DSM’s original London store. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the general releases run for $2,000. Should either of those details provide a barrier, you can cop duffle bags with the same treatment right now, as well as a wider run of fleece jackets and pants dropping Friday.