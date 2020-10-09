These AI-created illustrations rewrite the laws of nature

Design
A neural network has been making illustrations for a "natural history book that never was."
In a generative art installation called Artificial Natural History, artist Sofia Crespo is using AI to push the boundaries of natural world as we know it.
Though the illustrations mimic those seen in compendiums of the natural world, they're actually the product generative adversarial networks (GANs), the same technology used in deepfakes. According to Crespo, the creations are designed to highlight the diversity of nature in addition to creating new "parallel" natural worlds.